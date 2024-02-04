Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, Christian McCaffrey's mom is playfully stirring up some bad blood with Taylor Swift.

During a recent episode of her Your Mom podcast, Lisa McCaffrey announced that until the big game between her son's team, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Kansas City Chiefs, she and her crew have labeled Taylor as "persona non grata" and have forbidden her catalog of music.

"I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift songs for the next 11 days," Lisa, 55, said on her podcast. "I love her, I love the relationship, but yep, we are boycotting any T. Swift songs."

Taylor, 34, is an obvious supporter of the Chiefs as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is a veteran linebacker with the team. Travis, 34, has been to the Super Bowl twice before, both times resulting in wins for the Missouri NFL team.

In her most recent podcast episode, the mom of the 49ers running back said that the boycott will be a difficult one for her as she and her older son, Max, are "both big Swifties," but that they are committed to the cause.

"If she pops up on the radio station ... nope," Lisa said, laughing. "She’s dead to us this week."

Lisa is one of the two women in McCaffrey's life who are showing him unequivocal support going into the game, the other being the running back's fiancée, Olivia Culpo.

After the 49ers beat the Detroit Lions for a Super Bowl spot on Jan. 29, Culpo, 31, took to Instagram to show her love for her fiancé in a reel compilation of some of their moments together throughout the season.

"Watching the love of your life live out his dream is the best feeling in the world," Culpo wrote at the time.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, and airs on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). The game will also be streaming on Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV.

