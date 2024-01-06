Christian Oliver's wife is speaking out following the death of the Speed Racer actor and their two daughters, who were killed on Jan. 4 when their plane crashed into the sea off a Caribbean island.

A statement on Jessica Klesper's behalf was posted Friday on the Instagram page belonging to the fitness company where she worked as a regional manager. In that statement, Klesper said the family is "deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members."

The actor was onboard with his 12-year-old daughter, Madita, and 10-year-old daughter, Annik. The statement added that they were "returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean."

Oliver, his daughters and the pilot, Robert Sachs, were all killed. The grieving mother remembered Madita as "a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School ... known for her lively spirit." Madita also "excelled in academics, dance, singing and performances."

Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave. Elementary School, is being remembered by her mother "for her gentle yet strong demeanor." Klesper added, "She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art."

In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of returning Oliver and the girls home, plus funeral and legal expenses.

According to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, Oliver, 51, and his daughters were on board the single-engine plane when it took off from J.F. Mitchell Airport in Becquia and headed for nearby St. Lucia.

Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft experienced difficulties and "plummeted into the ocean," the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said in a statement. "Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance," it added. "All four bodies have been recovered."

"The RSVGPF expresses condolences to all who are negatively affected by this tragic incident," the statement continued. "The RSVGPF wishes to give full credit to the valiant efforts of the Fishermen and Divers from the Bequia community who collaborated with the SVG Coast Guard in the retrieval operation. The bodies were recovered from the wreckage by the divers and handed over to Coast Guard personnel at the scene. The RSVGPF and the SVG Coast Guard Service value the partnership and collaboration of members of the public in the execution of their duties. The selfless and brave acts of the fishermen and divers is very much appreciated and supported 100 percent by the authorities."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Less than a week before the tragic accident, Oliver had expressed looking forward to a strong and prosperous 2024. Also on Friday, director Nick Lyon took to Instagram and shared that Oliver had just completed filming his role in the thriller, Forever Hold Your Peace. It was the fifth time, Lyon said, he and Oliver had collaborated on a film. Oliver also served as a producer for their latest project.

"This was our last day of filming!" Lyon captioned his post. "We talked about producing a film together for years and finally did it! Thank you for being a great colleague, actor and friend."

RELATED CONTENT: