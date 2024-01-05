Just four days ago, Christian Oliver expressed that he was looking forward to a strong and prosperous 2024. But tragedy struck on Thursday, when the Speed Racer actor and his two daughters were killed after the plane they were riding in crashed into the sea off a Caribbean island.

The 51-year-old had taken to Instagram and posted a photo just before sunset. He overlayed the pic with the text, "Let love rule. Wishing all of you the best for 2024!" In his caption, Oliver wrote, "Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love ... 2024 her[e] we come!"

After news of the fatal accident began making headlines, fans flooded Oliver's final social media post expressing their sincerest condolences. One person commented, "I love you and your girls Christian in any universe where you now exist - the sadness so deep - thank you for everything," while another added, "So sad. My sincere condolences to his family and to all who are affected by this tragedy. A big hug for the children mom. I wouldn't dare to imagine your pain."

Among those also killed in the tragic accident included the pilot, Robert Sachs. According to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, Oliver and his daughters, 12-year-old Annik Klepser and 10-year-old Madita Klepser, were on board the single-engine plane when it took off from J.F. Mitchell Airport in Becquia and headed for nearby St. Lucia before it experienced difficulties and landed in the ocean.

Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft experienced difficulties and "plummeted into the ocean," the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said in a statement. "Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance," it added. "All four bodies have been recovered."

"The RSVGPF expresses condolences to all who are negatively affected by this tragic incident," the statement continued. "The RSVGPF wishes to give full credit to the valiant efforts of the Fishermen and Divers from the Bequia community who collaborated with the SVG Coast Guard in the retrieval operation. The bodies were recovered from the wreckage by the divers and handed over to Coast Guard personnel at the scene. The RSVGPF and the SVG Coast Guard Service value the partnership and collaboration of members of the public in the execution of their duties. The selfless and brave acts of the fishermen and divers is very much appreciated and supported 100 percent by the authorities."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Ahead of Christmas, Oliver took to Instagram to share he had wrapped his latest project. He posted a photo of him with a film crew at a rooftop in downtown Los Angeles.

"...and that's a wrap!" he captioned his post. "Looking forward to 2024! #greatthingstocome #moviemagic."

RELATED CONTENT: