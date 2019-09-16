While Christie Brinkley is upset she won't be able to compete on this season's Dancing With the Stars, she couldn't be more proud of her daughter, Sailor, for stepping in.

Just hours before the DWTS premiere on Monday night, ABC announced that 65-year-old Brinkley will no longer be competing due to suffering serious injuries during rehearsals which required surgery to her wrist and arm, and that her 21-year-old daughter will be competing in her place. Brinkley praised Sailor with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"Sailor Breezes In to Save the Day!" Brinkley wrote. "I just broke my arm into a 1000 pieces requiring surgery with a metal plate and screws to hold my arm together..I'm so sorry! Only something like that could stop me from continuing to dance with my wonderful coach...I was having a blast! It was quite literally a crushing disappointment, I never ever want to let anyone down, so I looked for a silver lining and i think this one is solid gold!"

Brinkley went on to praise Sailor for overcoming "serious stage fright," and also hinted at who her professional dancing partner will be. The legendary supermodel hashtagged "#teamsailaV," leading some fans to think her partner is Val Chmerkovskiy.

"Sailor always meets her challenges head on and realized she did not want to be defined by her fears so with just hours to learn my routine she is turning my defeat or should I say two left feat into her own victory of courage!" she wrote. "So Ladies and Gents I give you my beautiful Sunflower Sailor Lee. And I think you are all going to have a blast together on this season of @dancingab! Sorry for the typos it’s my right arm! And Sailor Thank you for taking a very disappointing turn of events into something very special! you know Showbiz is all about getting a break and I guess you can say Sailor and I both got one on this season of @dancingabc." #teamsailaV c”est la vie!"

On Monday, Sailor told Good Morning America that her mom was definitely emotional over her sudden DWTS exit. Brinkley was Instagramming about her excitement for the show as late as Sunday night.

"She cries every five minutes over the fact that I’m doing this and the fact that I’m taking over," Sailor shared. "She always calls it the ‘silver lining.’ We found the silver lining in a terrible situation."

ET spoke to Brinkley last month after the star-studded cast of DWTS' 28th season was announced, and she joked about how inexperienced she was.

"I literally don't know how to dance. Seriously, it's true… I really don't have the moves," she said. So I'm really excited to learn with the pros. It's a wonderful opportunity for me."

"I think whoever I get has his work cut out for him," she continued. "I think they need to give me a really good one because I need a lot of work… All of the dancers on the show are incredible, really amazing."

