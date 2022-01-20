Christina Aguilera and Ozuna just dropped the hottest song of the year.

Xtina and Puerto Rican singer released their new collaboration titled "Santo" on Thursday, along with its steamy music video. Aguilera had been teasing the project since last week, sharing sneak peeks of the red latex look she wears in the visual.

The reggaeton-tinged track kicksoffwith Aguilera dressed in a black ensemble with her fiery red hair, as she's in a Poison Ivy-esque garden with dancers surrounding her.

"Santo, sálvame/Que tú me tiene' perreando/Ven, prueba, muérdeme/Que yo te digo hasta cuando," Aguilera belts, before Ozuna makes his appearance. Midway through the music video, Aguilera is seen in the second cherry-red look with ivy and flower-covered dancers.

"Santo" is featured off of Aguilera's upcoming six-track Spanish-language EP, La Fuerza, which drops on Friday. She previously released "Pa Mis Muchachas" featuring Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole, as well as "Somos Nada." She performed both songs at the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs in November.

When sharing the album cover and tracklist this week, Xtina called the project "the first chapter…"

La Fuerza is Aguilera's first EP or album since 2018's Liberation. This also marks her second Spanish-language project, with her first being 2000's Mi Reflejo.

Aguilera spoke with ET at the Latin GRAMMYs, where she touched on returning to her Spanish roots with her new music.

"There are no words," Aguilera gushed. "I've been wanting to do this since Mi Reflejo, when I was baby Christina, just coming out with 'Genie,' and all of that. So now as a woman, as a grown woman, and being a mother, having had the career that I've had, I was really able to tap into what I want [to] write about on a deeper level with this."

She continued, "Looking back at my roots, my past, my connection to my father, there's so many different layers on this record, and I got so much material -- I spent the whole month of February going to Miami and meeting the most amazing writers, producers, singers and musicians from all over the world, and I just fell in love with music all over again."

