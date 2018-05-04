Christina Aguilera Explains the Inspiration Behind Her First New Music in 6 Years

Christina Aguilera is returning to her roots in this next phase of her musical career.

In a new, meditative video posted to her official YouTube account, Aguilera explains her inspiration for her new album, Liberation, which drops June 15.

"The inspiration of the album, to me the purest of reasons, is to get back to that little girl who just wants to be inspired again by truth and by that sense of passion for music and singing and just feeling free and alive again," Aguilera says in the video. "I've stepped so far away from that little girl and if that means going away for a little while and figuring out who you are again and what you have to say, then that's what you need to do."

In the video, the 37-year-old pop star talks about growing up in Staten Island and watching her mother give up her dreams when her father suddenly joined the military, as well as her own growing comfort with herself and her body as she's grown older and letting go of "masks and perfectionism." She apologizes for not being true to herself.

"I don't know why we hurt ourselves, to please someone else's perception of self," she says. "I'm sorry to my own reflection, I'm sorry for putting you down. I'm sorry I struggle accepting the beauty that lies in myself."

In a recent interview, Aguilera put The Voice on blast, despite having spent six seasons on the show. She told Billboard that the show was "not about music. It’s about making good TV moments and massaging a story." She complained about restraints put on how she dressed and called the show an "energy sucker."

Candor is obviously something Aguilera is yearning for as well, given that and the ending of her latest YouTube video.

"I'm sorry for covering your freckles. I'm sorry for hiding your scars. I'm sorry that I put you down. But I'm willing to let you be now. But I'm willing to let you free now," she says in the video as the music crescendos. Then, she ends the video with, "F*** it, this is who I am and whoever's not on board can suck my d***."

