Christina Aguilera is reflecting on her career ahead of the 20th anniversary of her debut album.

ET's Ash Crossan caught up with the singer at the Disney Legends Ceremony at D23 in Anaheim, California, on Friday, where she revealed which song "jumpstarted everything" for her. Aguilera was honored as a Disney Legend during the event, which she kicked off by singing "Reflection" from Mulan.

"I auditioned with the song 'Reflection' and [it] coincided with getting my first record deal," Aguilera shared after ET showed her one of her old interviews. "And tomorrow, yeah, it's the 20th anniversary of the debut album."

"And the fact that I sang 'Reflection,' which jumpstarted everything, getting my foot in the door," she continued. "It's so cute and so amazing to look back and see the growth in your life, in your career and just in yourself. It's just a great day."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As far as being honored by Disney, she said, "It's what's been a part of my career forever, as a child with the Mickey Mouse Club and being alongside amazing talent there."

"That was the first time that I felt like I was home and amongst other kids who loved doing the same, who loved to perform and use their imagination, and it was such a place of creativity and fun and laughs," she said of her time on the Disney show. "It was a place where I truly felt accepted for the first time. So Disney, I think, has done that for so many people, whether it's [getting] cozy on your couch or working for them, it's such a great scale and I think that's why I'm so honored to be a part of something so legendary and just so incredible to be part of the family."

The one-time Mouseketeer on The Mickey Mouse Club also got emotional during her acceptance speech, stating that "Disney is actually what inspired me to sing."

"When I first saw the Sound of Music and saw Julie Andrews singing in those hills, so freely and beautifully," she said. "It was the soundtrack of Disney that completely swept up my heart and gave me that hope, even before I knew I wanted to do it as a career."

"Music was my thing and creativity and my passion for the stage," Aguilera shared. She also touched on the message in "Reflection," saying, "It's an important message that I promote…To live your truth, to show what you are inside, to be brave, to be a fighter… What defines you is who you are inside."

Earlier this month, Aguilera shared a special post commemorating the two-decade mark since her first album was released. She also announced that she would be "releasing xxtra special versions digitally and at my store and more on August 23rd!"

ET had previously asked Aguilera if she would ever be down for a Mickey Mouse Club reunion. Watch the video below to hear what she said:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Christina Aguilera Shares Emotional Anniversary Post as 'Genie in a Bottle' Turns 20

Ming-Na Wen Plays Coy About Possible 'Mulan' Cameo in Live-Action Film (Exclusive)

Robert Downey Jr. Jokes About Being Arrested at Disneyland During Disney Legends Ceremony

Related Gallery