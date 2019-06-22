Christina Aguilera is feeling "all types of emotional" about her breakthrough single turning 20!

The singer shared a heartfelt post on Saturday commemorating the two-decade mark since "Genie in a Bottle" was released, launching her pop career worldwide.

"Hi lovies! Today marks 20 years since #GenieInABottle was released… got me feeling all types of emotional!" Aguilera wrote, captioning a screenshot of her eponymous debut album, on which "Genie in a Bottle" was the lead single. "At just 18 years old, I remember coming home from Japan and seeing that it had reached #1 on the Billboard charts and feeling so grateful and happy that you guys loved it as much as I did. Thank you thank you thank you for riding with me all these years. My fighters, I love you! 💋💋💋 #xxtina."

"Genie in a Bottle" ultimately sold over seven million copies worldwide, was certified platinum in the United States and topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts. While Aguilera's first career single was technically "Reflections," from the 1998 soundtrack to the Disney film Mulan, it was "Genie in a Bottle" that landed her on the charts, made her a fixture on MTV's Total Request Live, and began her ascendance to super stardom.

20 years later, the singer's career is still going strong. On May 31, she launched her 16-show Las Vegas residency, The Xperience, at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, and had a mega fan in the audience in the form of friend and collaborator Demi Lovato, who raved about the performance on social media.

"The f**king queen herself. A PERFECT, perfect show," Lovato wrote on her Instagram. "Couldn’t believe it was opening night because it was so smooth, flawless and sounded incredible. I was entertained the entire time and was so bummed when it was over until I was reunited with this beauty."

"I’m so so happy I got to hug you @xtina, haven’t seen you in concert since I was 14 and I can’t believe how much life has changed since then," she added. "Honored to call you a friend 💗 keep it up queen. Oh and EVERYONE should go see #TheXperience at @phvegas!!!"

