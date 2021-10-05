Christina Haack Shares Why She Rehomed Her Family Dog Biggie

Christina Haack is revealing the reason she had to rehome her family dog, Biggie. On Monday night, Haack posted a photo of her and her two sons, Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2, enjoying some time in their backyard with their two pups, Cash and an unnamed pup female dog, Haack called her "sweet girl lapdog."

"Sunsets with my boys and sweet girl lapdog," she captioned the family photo.

The snap prompted several users to wonder what happened to the Rottweiler, a question that's been on the minds of fans since earlier this year, when sightings of Biggie grew more and more infrequent.

The HGTV star responded to one fan, simply stating that it came down to what was best for her children.

"Due to behavioral issues," Haack, who is also mom to daughter Taylor, 11 wrote, "I made the hard decision to have Biggie rehomed in the best interest of my children."

The newly engaged design star was met with messages of support from fans who also shared their re-homing stories.

According to People, Haack introduced Biggie to the world via Instagram in Dec. 2020, just three months after her split from Ant Anstead.

"Too cute not to share. Meet the newest member of our family – Biggie. We are all obsessed and in love. 💘," she shared at the time.

The Christina on the Coast star went on to post several snaps of the pup and his adventures with her and her kids, but has since removed Biggie's photos from her account.

From a new dog to a new mom, Haack has seen many changes in her life over the last year. Just late last month, the 38-year-old announced her engagement to Joshua Hall.

Haack shared romantic pictures of the two on the beach, and in one picture, she flashes a sizable ring. She let her emojis, including an engagement ring one, do the talking.

"❤️♾🔒🗝 💍," she posted alongside the romantic shots, before changing her Instagram bio to, "Mommy. 💍 Josh Hall."

Haack and Hall were first linked in July, the month after her divorce from Anstead was finalized. Shortly thereafter, Haack revealed that she and Hall -- whom she's called her "ride or die" -- met in the spring of 2021, and defended their relationship.

"The internet and social are great for businesses or staying up to date on fam / friends but also, can be toxic and (let's be real) pretty fake," she wrote at the time. "I may be a bit crazy and I'm definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people's judgments or opinions... So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38 -- I'll do what I want."

