Christina Haack Announces Engagement to Joshua Hall

Christina Haack is engaged to boyfriend Joshua Hall. The 38-year-old Flip or Flop star announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday.

Haack shared romantic pictures of the two on the beach, and in one picture, she flashes a sizable ring. She let her emojis, including an engagement ring one, do the talking.

"❤️♾🔒🗝 💍," she posted alongside the romantic shots.

Her Instagram bio now also reads, "Mommy. 💍 Josh Hall."

ET has reached out to Haack's rep for comment.

Haack and Hall were first linked in July, the month after her divorce from Ant Anstead was finalized. Shortly thereafter, Haack revealed that she and Hall -- whom she's called her "ride or die" -- met in the spring of 2021, and defended their relationship.

"The internet and social are great for businesses or staying up to date on fam / friends but also, can be toxic and (let's be real) pretty fake," she wrote in part. "I may be a bit crazy and I'm definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people's judgments or opinions... So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38 -- I'll do what I want."

She recently celebrated Hall's birthday with a tribute on Instagram.

"Happy birthday baby," she wrote. "You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection. It’s a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success."

When ET spoke with Haack's ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa, and his fiancée, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, in July, the couple said they had met Hall.

Young said at the time that Hall "seems like" a good guy.

El Moussa added, "Don't really know him, but I sure hope so."

RELATED CONTENT:

Christina Haack Calls New Boyfriend Her 'Ride or Die' After On-Set Incident With Ex Tarek El Moussa This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Christina Haack Says She Has 'That Teenage Kinda Love' With Josh Hall

Christina Haack Touches on 'Things Not Working Out' in Personal Post

Christina Haack Details Experience Smoking Toad Venom

Related Gallery