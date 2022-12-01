Christina Hall is opening up about her time on Flip or Flop. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 39-year-old HGTV star ahead of the premiere of Flip or Flop: The Final Flip, and she revealed why she doesn't regret anything about her time on the long-running series, which she starred on alongside her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

"I think it filled its purpose. I can't look back like that and think about things that way," she told ET of not having regrets. "It doesn’t do anyone any good. I just learned a lot along the way and won't make the same mistakes twice. I'm just grateful for where I am right now with my family and my career."

"I learned a lot along the way about business, about design, about television," Hall added. "I really kind of grew up with that show. It was a great experience."

Flip or Flop premiered in 2013, when Hall and El Moussa, who tied the knot in 2009, had one child, Taylor, who's now 12.

"It seems like a lifetime ago. That seems like a thousand years ago," Hall said. "It's interesting 'cause when I was first filming Flip or Flop, truthfully, I never thought it was gonna air. I just thought, 'This is strange. Why are these cameras here? What are we doing?'... It didn’t really seem real until I saw it on TV."

When it did air, the show quickly became a success, something Hall credits to its "realness."

"It's just seeing a young family struggling to try to get into a new business," she said. "A lot of people can relate when they're trying something new and they're risking all their money to develop something that you don't actually know is gonna be successful."

"Back then, every project was a big deal. If we didn't get a profit then we didn’t have anything left," Hall added. "I think just watching the whole growth of it and also the surprise element of, what's the profit gonna be? I think everyone likes seeing a before and after in profit."

The show ran for 10 seasons, covering everything from the arrival of Hall and El Moussa's second child, Brayden, who's now seven, to their split in 2018. Even after their divorce, the show continued on. Hall went on to marry Ant Anstead and welcome a son, Hudson, who's now three, and El Moussa fell in love with Heather Rae Young, all while the cameras rolled.

Flip or Flop came to an end earlier this year, airing amid news that Hall, who divorced Anstead in 2021, had moved on with Josh Hall, to whom she's now married. While that March episode was billed as the series finale -- and the end of Hall and El Moussa's working relationship -- unbeknownst to fans, the one-time couple still had a project in the works.

"We actually filmed this. It was already done," Hall told ET of the large duplex in Sunset Beach that will be featured on Flip or Flop: The Final Flip. "... The episode took so long to film because the house, the project took, like, a year and a half. That's why it didn't quite make it [in time for the March finale]."

While the house wasn't ready in time for the show's first finale, months later, HGTV decided to air the renovation as an hour-long special that will truly mark the end of the series.

"This is the official, real finale," Hall said. "This episode will be unique... It's going to be a special hour-long episode -- normally they are 30 minutes -- and it's going to kind of be a flashback. It's gonna be very nostalgic, back from the past 10 years to now, incorporating a lot of really cool details. It will be a really, really fun, unique finale."

Flip or Flop: The Final Flip premieres Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. The one-hour special also will be available to stream the same day on Discovery+.

