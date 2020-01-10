Christina Perri is sharing some heartbreaking news with her fans.

On Friday, the singer took to Twitter to reveal that she had suffered a miscarriage, noting that she and her husband, Paul Costabile, were a week away from sharing the news with her family and friends.

"Today I had a miscarriage. Baby was 11 weeks old. We are shocked and completely heartbroken," Perri, 33, began. "We were only one week away from sharing the news so I feel like it's also important to share this news too. I want to continue to help change the story and stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame."

She continued by adding that she is "so sad, but not ashamed." "I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are making life and at healing," she wrote. "To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you."

Perri concluded her message by writing that she is not discouraged and that when the time feels right, she and her husband will try to have another baby. "But today, we mourn our little life lost," she said.

Perri and Costabile are already parents to daughter Carmella, who will turn two in a couple of months.

Following the birth of her daughter, Perri also revealed that she had suffered from postpartum depression. She opened up to ET in March 2019 about leaning on her fans amid her struggle.

"I was suffering from postpartum symptoms, which happens to really every woman that gives birth. They go through a variety of symptoms -- in some, it's a 10 and some it's a three -- but every woman sort of has these hormonal imbalances," she explained. "For me, the beginning was fine but then when I quit breastfeeding, I hit all of the postpartum symptoms."

"They all sort of swam over me, and I felt very much underwater. So I realized, because I'm very self-aware and I love therapy and I love mental health, that the No. 1 thing to do is to talk about it," continued Perri, who said she took her struggle to her Instagram Story, asking for fans to reach out if they had similar experiences. "I unlocked all my DMs... and I got, like, 15,000 messages."

Hear more of what she shared in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Christina Perri Talks Leaning on Fans for Support Amid Postpartum Depression & Sobriety Struggles (Exclusive)

Christina Perri Gives Birth to First Child

Kimberly Van Der Beek Opens Up About Weight Gain Following Miscarriage

Christina Perri Reveals Why She Recorded a New Version of 'A Thousand Years' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery