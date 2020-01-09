Kimberly Van Der Beek Opens Up About Weight Gain Following Miscarriage

Kimberly Van Der Beek is getting real about the changes her body has gone through over the past few months.

In a candid post on Instagram on Wednesday, the mom of five -- who suffered a miscarriage in November -- revealed she's 35 pounds heavier than her "normal range."

"Eccentric artists take selfies right? With all the health effects of SO MUCH that has happened to my body in the last few months and the pregnancy (for clarification on the congrats I’m getting, the pregnancy ended in Nov.), I am now 35lbs more than my normal range of what’s heavy to me," she shared.

"Guess what?! Love all your shapes en route to your best health! And love all of you en route to who you want to become, which is most certainly ever changing anyhow," Kimberly added. "#2020yeartoshine #bethebreath #loveitall. Out to celebrate @bootleguniverse’s birthday!!!!"

Kimberly and James first shared the news of her miscarriage on Dancing With the Stars in November. Last month, James opened up to fans about how he and her wife were healing from the loss.

"Still in repair. Discovering that healing happens at its own pace," he wrote. "Not the pace you’d like, and definitely not the pace at which the world keeps on moving... But it happens. And there’s beauty in allowing yourself to be exactly where you’re at. (Plus, it’s not like you really have a choice, anyway 💜)."

The couple are parents to Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3 and Gwendolyn, 1. See more in the video below.

