Despite having a thriving career as an acclaimed actress, Christina Ricci admits that she has faced financial hardship and negative feelings about her appearance over the years.

On the latest episode of the Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty podcast, the 44-year-old actress shares what it's been like having to support her family over the years. The Yellowjackets star shares 15-month-old daughter Cleo with husband Mark Hampton, and is also mom to 8-year-old son Freddie, whom she parents with ex-husband James Heerdegen.

"I've gone through periods as an adult where we were really, really broke," Ricci tells host Shannen Doherty. "You just have that thing of, 'I don't ever want to feel this way ever again.' It's like this visceral feeling. I don't ever want to feel this helpless, because I think that's what not having a lot of money makes you feel like. You feel very helpless."

In a 2022 interview with Sunday Times Style, Ricci said that she sold some of her Chanel handbags and parts of her jewelry collection to help fund her 2020 divorce from Heerdegen. She told the publication that "certain traumas in life go along with financial traumas, extended court situations, custody situations [and] fighting restraining orders."

In her recent interview with Doherty, the Wednesday actress notes, "There's a ton of that pressure and it's hard. You have to work to support your family but at the same time you working takes away time from your family. So yeah, it's difficult but I'm in a really good place now. Again, I have a really supportive husband."

Christina Ricci - Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When the conversation moves to how social media can affect a person's self-esteem, Ricci confides that it "can just put you in a really vulnerable position."

"You do hear the negative stuff the loudest, and it's tough," she shares. "I have experience with a person who his whole thing is just posting horrible, nasty things about me. It's like all stuff that's made up -- horrible things about my children, my family. So I've just really had to ignore it. It's that school ground mentality... but on such a huge level and such a public platform."

Christina Ricci attends 'Yellowjackets' season 2 Emmy FYC event at Hollywood Athletic Club on May 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California. - Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Ricci also speaks to how she became insecure about her looks while doing press for her Showtime series, Yellowjackets.

"When I started doing press for Yellowjackets and having to post on social media images of myself, just even as somebody over 40, I had a really hard time," she admits. "I had a really hard time seeing these images. I had a really hard time reposting them. I really couldn't reconcile caring about what I looked like so much. ...It was so hard for me."

Ricci adds, "But we have to find ways to navigate it where it doesn't emotionally drag us down."

