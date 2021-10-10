Congratulations to Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton! Ricci took to Instagram over the weekend to share that the pair had tied the knot, just two months after announcing that they were expecting their first child together. The 41-year-old actress shared a couple wedding photos of herself and the hairstylist as they posed underneath an arch of roses. In the sweet snaps, Ricci appeared to be holding a mixed bouquet of daisies, ranging in color from white, yellow and purple.

The Addams Family Values star wore a white, collared top which she paired with teardrop earrings and a sleek low ponytail with side-swept bangs. Hampton matched the bride in a similar button-down shirt, keeping it casual with no tie or jacket.

"Mr. and Mrs. 💒❤️‍🔥💕," Ricci wrote alongside the photo of her and her now-husband.

"Also Mr. and Mrs. 💒♥️💒♥️💒," she captioned a second, more close-up shot.

Hampton celebrated the relationship milestone by sharing a similar photo from their wedding on his page, simply stating, "#justmarried 🥰❤️💒❤️🥰."

The news of their nuptials was met with well-wishes from friends, fans and celebrities alike, with Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host, Kelly Ripa, writing, "Congratulations! What fantastic news! 😍😍💒."

Actress Juliette Lewis commented, "CONGRATULATIONS!! 👏👏👏👏🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," and "SUCH A BEAUTIFUL UNION❤️," while Octavia Spencer wrote, "Congratulations."

Ricci, who is already a mom to 7-year-old son Freddie with her ex, James Heerdegen, revealed that she was expecting her second child in August. She shared the exciting news by posting a sonogram photo, captioning it, "Life keeps getting better. 🎉."

Ricci tagged Hampton in the photo, next to a black heart emoji. He also posted a photo strip of sonogram images to his own Instagram feed, with the same caption.

Ricci's wedding comes just a little over a year after the actress filed for divorce from Heerdegen, after seven years of marriage. According to court records obtained by ET, Ricci filed for divorce last July with the L.A. County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences as her reason for the split. Ricci was also reportedly granted an emergency protective order by cops after an alleged altercation took place between her and her now ex-husband. Ricci was later granted sole custody of Freddie while Heerdegen received visitation rights.

In a 2017 interview with Net-A-Porter's weekly digital magazine, The EDIT, Ricci opened up about how marriage and motherhood changed her life and exposed her "flaws."

"Marriage shows you your flaws in how you deal with things, and having a child forces you to grow up at the speed of light," said Ricci, who married Heerdegen in 2013. "I'm a completely different person than I was before I had my child."

For more on Ricci, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Christina Ricci Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Christina Ricci Granted Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband

Christina Ricci Files for Divorce From Husband of Almost 7 Years

FLASHBACK: 'Casper' Turns 20! 15-Year-Old Christina Ricci on Growing Up in the Spotlight This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery