Christina Ricci Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Christina Ricci is going to be a mother of two! The Addams Family star took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she's expecting her second child. Ricci is already mom to 7-year-old son Freddie with her ex, James Heerdegen.

Ricci revealed the exciting news by sharing a sonogram photo, captioning it, "Life keeps getting better. 🎉."

Ricci tagged her hairstylist, Mark Hampton, in the photo, next to a black heart emoji. He also posted a photo strip of sonogram images to his own Instagram feed, with the same caption.

Just three weeks ago, Ricci posted a touching tribute to Hampton in honor of his birthday, causing many fans to speculate on whether they were a couple.

"Happy Birthday @markhamptonhair ♥️🎂♥️🎂♥️🎂♥️ favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good ♥️♥️♥️I love you ♥️♥️♥️♥️ this next year is going to be the best one yet ♥️🎉," Ricci wrote at the time.

Ricci's baby news comes just one year after she filed for divorce from her husband, James Heerdegen, after seven years of marriage. According to court records obtained by ET, Ricci filed for divorce last July with the L.A. County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences as her reason for the split. Ricci was also reportedly granted an emergency protective order by cops after she claimed an altercation took place and that Heerdegen allegedly spit on her.

In January, ET learned that the actress had been granted a domestic violence restraining order against Heerdegen. The restraining order ruled that Heerdegen must stay 100 yards away from Ricci, cannot have visitation rights with their 7-year-old son, Freddie, and must stay away from the family dog.

According to Ricci's restraining order request, the actress claimed in court docs that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had been a dangerous time in her household, as Heerdegen allegedly physically abused her multiple times. The docs state that Ricci told Heerdegen she wanted a divorce early last year, but "found herself trapped in a house with a violent abuser" when the country shut down due to COVID-19.

In 2017, the actress dished on her home life, and revealed how marriage exposed her "flaws," in a new interview with Net-A-Porter's weekly digital magazine, The EDIT.

"Marriage shows you your flaws in how you deal with things, and having a child forces you to grow up at the speed of light," said Ricci, who married Heerdegen in 2013. "I'm a completely different person than I was before I had my child."

