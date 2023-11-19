Welcome to Sister Wives, David Woolley! Christine Brown's new husband made a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in the promo for next week's One-on-One special with interviewer Sukanya Krishnan.

Amid all of the drama from the separate interviews between Kody Brown and his current and former wives, there was a bright spot when Sukanya asked Janelle Brown if she'd met Christine's now-husband, David Woolley.

"Yes," Janelle says, beaming. "Oh, I think he's great."

Sukanya then declares, "David, come on out!" as Christine proudly says, "You're going to meet the love of my life."

TLC

David steps into the frame to shake Sukanya's hand before the clip cuts out.

TLC

But not every moment in the trailer is so pleasant. Kody says of his exes, "They're trash talking me because I'm guilty of not loving them."

And Kody's only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, gets emotional about the family's divided state, saying, "I don't know how to let this go, and this just isn't me being dramatic, thank you, Christine."

Christine split from Kody in 2021 after 25 years of being spiritually married. She relocated to Utah, and in October 2022 she met David on a dating app.

The pair had a whirlwind romance, going public this past February, announcing their engagement in April, and tying the knot in October.

Fans of the TLC series have long predicted that David will appear on the show after filming crews were spotted in the back of one of the photos the couple used to announce their romance.

The formerly widowed father of eight has been a regular feature on Christine's social media. He's also vacationed with several of her six children, whom she shares with Kody, as well as Janelle.

Sister Wives' One-on-One special airs Sunday, Nov. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

