David Woolley is officially part of the family! After David tied the knot with Christine Brown earlier this month, Christine's daughter, Mykelti Padron, recently revealed that her kids call David "grandpa."

The Sister Wives star and mother of three took to her Instagram to share a cool gift, a motorized car, that her daughter, Avalon, received from Christine and David.

"She knows she's cool ……. Oma & Grandpa got new toys and Miss Avalon is obsessed. Maybe @tonychessnut is too a little. #minicars #kidsonwheels #omastoocool #aintononeinherway @david__woolley @christine_brownsw," Mykelti captioned a series of photos of her eldest child riding in the new white toy car.

Mykelti is the biological daughter of Christine and her ex, Kody Brown. She is one of the few older children who has remained close with Kody and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

Mykelti recently attended Christine and David's wedding.

Dani Sork Photo

At the time, Mykelti shared photos of her kids at the event, writing, "Incredible weekend celebrating absolutely incredible people. What a thrill and pleasure to be blessed with new family to know and love."

Christine split from Kody in 2021 and relocated to Utah. In the years since, Janelle Brown has also separated from the polygamist and Meri Brown announced in January that she had "permanently terminated" her marriage to Kody.

