Gwendlyn Brown may have skipped her mom, Christine Brown's wedding to David Woolley this month, but there doesn't seem to be any hard feelings.

On Wednesday night, the 22-year-old daughter of Christine and her ex Kody Brown took to her Instagram Story to share a screenshot of a DoorDash delivery order of three different pizza cookies, which the Sister Wives star sent to her.

"I'm spoiled," Gwendlyn wrote on the screenshot with a crying face emoji. "Thank you for the boutenteller multi @christine_brownsw."

Gwendlyn was notably the only one of Christine's biological children not to attend her wedding to David, which took place earlier this month.

Her sister, Mykelti Padron, previously spoke about Gwendlyn absence, saying, "I honestly don't know. I don't know. Gwendlyn didn't tell me why she wasn't there. When she didn't show up it was kind of a shock to me. I didn't know that she wasn't going to be there. That's a her [question]."

As for her thoughts on the situation, Mykelti added, "I think it's tragic and sad for my mom. I don't know the reasons why. There could have been an emergency. There could have been nothing, who knows? I don't. But it is sad."

Mykelti's husband, Tony Padron, added, "Your mom's definitely sad about it," to which Mykelti nodded and replied, "Mmmhmm, yeah."

Christine and Kody's children, Aspyn Thompson, Mykelti Padron, Paedon Brown, Ysabel Brown, and Truely Brown were all in attendance as was fellow sister wive, Janelle Brown, and all of her and Kody's biological children.

Though Meri Brown was not in attendance, her and Kody's child, Leon Brown, did attend.

Noticeably absent from the festivities was Robyn Brown, Kody's only remaining wife, and her children. Christine has accused Kody of showing favoritism toward Robyn and her children over his own.

Christine, David, and Kody all notably attended Gwendlyn's wedding to wife Beatriz Queiroz this past summer. Neither Gwendlyn nor Christine has publicly commented on her absence from Christine's wedding day. Christine's wedding was filmed for the show, so the reason may be shared once it airs.

New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

