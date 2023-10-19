If David Woolley's her husband, then karma is Christine Brown's boyfriend. The 51-year-old Sister Wives star remarried earlier this month following her 2021 split from Kody Brown.

While the reality star enjoyed some honeymoon fun at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, she also took the opportunity to poke some fun at her ex.

"I firmly believe in living my life like I believe in Karma. I LOVE my life and it brought me to the love of my life. #embracejoy #karma #liveyourbestlife #loveofmylife #myking #disneyland #vacation #mykeltiboughtustheseshirts," she captioned a series of photos of her and David in Disneyland.

Fans in the comments section quickly pointed to Christine's "karma" reference in her caption.

During a recent episode of Sister Wives, Kody called out Christine for "feeding flames in a civil war" amid their split, adding, "I think she's got some terrible karma coming."

But it seems Christine's karma is doing just fine. In the pics, the loved-up pair are wearing matching shirts that read, "I'm hers" and "He's mine," with Mickey Mouse hands pointing to one another.

Season 18 of the TLC reality series was filmed in early 2022, prior to Christine meeting David.

The pair met on a dating site in October 2022 and announced their engagement this April. They tied the knot in Moab, Utah, earlier this month with her former sister wife, Janelle Brown, in attendance. All of Janelle and Kody's children attended the event as did Meri Brown and Kody's child, Leon Brown. All of Christine and Kody's children except for daughter Gwendlyn Brown attended the wedding.

But Kody and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, and their children were not in attendance.

In the aftermath of Christine leaving Kody, Janelle also separated from him and Meri later announced she was "permanently terminating" her marriage to the polygamist.

