Christine Brown still has a bond with one of her former Sister Wives!

On Saturday, Christine tied the knot to David Woolley during a wedding ceremony in Moab, Utah. Among the 330 guests for the occasion was Janelle Brown. In a photo, shared by People, Janelle and Christine posed for a picture at the ceremony.

In the photo, Janelle wears a mauve pink dress as she wraps her arms around Christine -- in her wedding dress -- during the celebratory affair.

Christine Brown/Instagram

According to the magazine, Janelle was the only sister wife in attendance. Missing from the nuptials were Christine and Janelle's ex-husband, Kody Brown, as well as Meri and Robyn.

Christine still had the support of her family, as she and Kody's children, Aspyn Brown, Mykelti Padron, Paedon Brown, Gwendlyn Brown, Ysabel Brown, and Truely Brown were all in attendance.

In one of the most special moments of the ceremony, Paedon joined Christine's father in walking her down the aisle.

On Saturday, People reported the wedding weekend kicked off Friday night with a dinner cruise down the Colorado River. The magazine also reported that after a passionate kiss, the couple were introduced as Mr. and Mrs. Woolley, before Etta James' "At Last" played in the background.

Christine Brown/Instagram

"It's a fairytale," she told the magazine. "It's everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to Daivd, him just looking at me the way that he does, it's a dream come true."

On Sunday, Christine took to Instagram to share pictures from her nuptials and celebrate her wedding day.

"I’m so blessed! I’ve married my best friend. @david__woolley and I are happy and honored to have been surrounded by so much love," she wrote on Instagram. "It was an incredible experience with our family and friends. We’re finally married with the wedding of our dreams. #marriedOctober72023 #blessedandhonored #loveofmylife #honoredloyaltrue #myking."

This is Christine's first legal marriage after spiritually marrying her ex, Kody Brown, in 1994. In 2021, Christine announced their split. David himself is a widowed father of eight, who tragically lost his first wife to suicide and addiction in 2012.

Christine and David began privately dating in October 2022, going official with their romance on Valentine's Day this past February. At the time, Christine called David, "The love of my life." The newlyweds announced their engagement in April.

For more on Christine and David's sweet love story, click below.

RELATED CONTENT: