It seems safe to conclude that Sister Wives star Christine Brown feels good about her decision to leave her ex, Kody Brown, and move on with her new fiancé, David Woolley.

The 51-year-old mother of six took to Instagram on Sunday to share another tribute to her new man while making a less-than-subtle dig at her ex.

"I’m excited to be marrying @david__woolley, he loves spending time with me every day, doesn’t play games with my heart and wants me to be me. #grateful #soulmate #noplayinggames #loveofmylife," Christine captioned a selfie of David.

While Christine is enjoying her life in Utah with David, on the Brown family's TLC reality series, the drama between Christine, Kody, and Kody's estranged wife, Janelle Brown, is currently playing out on season 18.

TLC

In the footage, which was filmed in January 2022, Christine and Janelle have bonded in the wake of their splits from Kody.

"I'm so mad and so furious at this whole situation. I don't think he understands how easy it would be to fix this. All he has to do is, god, see his kids," Christine lamented on this week's episode.

But Kody, who is currently split from all of his wives except for Robyn Brown, blames his exes for his strained relationships with his older children.

"Christine and Janelle basically banded together to shatter my world," Kody said in Sunday's episode. "I'm in a place where I'm separated from my children because they kicked me out of my home or the space that I had with those children."

TLC

Christine also talked about Kody continuing his marriage to Meri Brown despite their years of estrangement.

"I saw Kody string Meri along for years. And it was mean and cruel," Christine said. "And I saw that he would have done the same thing to me if I would have stayed."

Christine met David on a dating app in October 2022. They announced their engagement in April after several months of dating. She recently revealed that she and David watch episodes of Sister Wives together.

New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT: