Janelle Brown was beside herself during Sunday's episode of Sister Wives thanks to the "dumb" financial decision she made that tied her to the rest of the Brown family.

In the wake of her explosive fight with Kody Brown, Janelle realizes that her marriage to the polygamist is over and even goes so far as to tell him to pack up his things. But then she realizes that she's put herself into a tricky financial situation. Janelle previously talked about putting her funds into the Coyote Pass property that the Brown family previously wanted to build on. She even went so far as to buy a fifth wheel RV last season in order to speed up the building process. But with no one else seemingly interested in building and the family unit dissolving, Janelle finds herself in the middle of a split with no assets to her name.

"I'm stuck. Financially I have nothing. Christine had the house, I have nothing," Janelle says of her sister wife, Christine Brown, who split from Kody in 2021 and relocated to Utah. "My name is on property with everybody else, probably nobody will cooperate now and play ball. I can't believe I'm 50 and can't do my own thing 'cause I'm so tied up with them financially… I can't believe I got myself into this position. How dumb is that? I know better."

The mother of six is beside herself with emotion, talking about how her estranged husband has changed.

"I don't know who this guy is. Maybe this is who he always was, but I don't recognize this very mean person," she says of Kody.

As for Kody, he claims that the fight with Janelle "triggered" him and claims he thinks she's "the one that's mean."

"I might not have been right, but I was angry as hell," Kody says of the shouting match the former pair had. "I haven't talked to her since. And I don't know when I'm going to talk to her."

A tearful Janelle says of the recent events between her and Kody, "I know what he said to me. I know what he yelled at me in the car the other day, 'Choose your loyalties or you won't have a husband.' I feel like he's just looking for ways to get rid of me. I don't know if this is fixable."

Janelle has since shared that she considers herself to be "single," though she is not interested in dating anytime soon. Wife Meri Brown also announced in January that she and Kody have "permanently terminated" their marriage, leaving Robyn Brown as Kody's only remaining wife.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

