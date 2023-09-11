Christine Brown is leaving little room for interpretation when it comes to a recent apparent diss of her ex, Kody Brown. The 51-year-old Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Sunday, posting two cute pics with her fiancé, David Woolley, wearing matching Washington Commanders jerseys.

"It’s really nice to be with someone who doesn’t have any 'special requirements' before we get married," Christine captioned the pic. "I love being loved for just being who I am. I Love you @david__woolley! #marriage #soulmates #loveofmylife #blessed."

Christine's sister wife, Janelle Brown, liked the post as did several of her children.

The post seems to be a pointed dig at Christine's ex, Kody, whom she split from in 2021. Christine relocated to Utah where she met David in October 2022. The pair announced their engagement in April after several months of dating.

Christine and Kody's split played out on season 17 of the Brown family's reality series, and his tension with Janelle is the main focus of season 18. Kody has been clear that he requires "loyalty," support of the "patriarchy," and that his wives adhere to his rules, most recently regarding the COVID pandemic.

On Sunday's episode, Kody's marriage to Janelle continued to fall apart as did his relationship with his first wife, Meri Brown, who admitted to feeling like the "other woman" while celebrating the holidays with Kody and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

Kody's exes have accused him of showing favoritism toward Robyn throughout their marriage, while he maintains that it is her loyalty and willingness to follow his rules that gives her preferential treatment.

Christine and Kody share six children together. Earlier this month, Christine revealed that she and David watch Sister Wives together each week.

