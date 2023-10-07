Introducing, Mr. And Mrs. David Woolley! Christine Brown has tied the knot with David Woolley. The 51-year-old Sister Wives star made things official with her man at a wedding ceremony on Saturday.

According to People, Christine and David tied the knot in Moab, Utah in front of some 330 guests.

"It's a fairytale," she told the magazine. "It's everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to Daivd, him just looking at me the way that he does, it's a dream come true."

People reports the wedding weekend kicked off Friday night with a dinner cruise down the Colorado River. The outlet also reports Christine's son, Paedon, and her father escorted her to the altar. After a passionate kiss, they were introduced to their friends and family as Mr. and Mrs. Woodley before Etta James' "At Last" played in the background.

This is Christine's first legal marriage after spiritually marrying her ex, Kody Brown, in 1994. Christine and Kody share six children together -- Aspyn Brown, Mykelti Padron, Paedon Brown, Gwendlyn Brown, Ysabel Brown, and Truely Brown -- and Christine publicly announced their split in late 2021.

Christine and David began privately dating in October 2022, going official with their romance on Valentine's Day this past February. At the time, Christine called David, "The love of my life."

In April, they announced their engagement on social media.

David himself is a widowed father of eight, who tragically lost his first wife to suicide and addiction in 2012.

Though David has not appeared in any promo images or footage for season 18 of Sister Wives, fans do expect to see the drywall specialist on the Brown family's TLC series. When Christine first introduced him to the world, she shared a series of pics, including one of her and David with camera crews in the background.

The couple went on to move into a new home together in Lehi, Utah, ahead of their wedding date. David joined Christine for a variety of special family gatherings, including the July wedding of her and Kody's daughter, Gwendlyn, and a recent lengthy family trip to the United Kingdom with her daughters, Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel and Truely.

Since Christine's 2021 split from Kody, his second wife, Janelle Brown, has seemingly followed suit. Janelle previously announced that she and Kody were separated, and in season 18 of the show has expressed that she doesn't think there's a future for her and Kody, noting that she doesn't want to be married. Kody's estranged first wife, Meri Brown, also announced she was "permanently terminating" her marriage to the polygamist back in January. Robyn Brown is the only wife still in an active, legal marriage to Kody. Christine previously cited Kody's alleged favoritism of Robyn as the main reason for her leaving their marriage.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

