Janelle Brown is a big fan of her former sister wife, Christine Brown's, new relationship. On Wednesday, the Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories, reposting a recent post from Christine with her new fiancé, David Woolley.
In the post, Christine gushes about her whirlwind romance with David, writing, "As soon as I saw you, I knew a grand adventure was about to happen. And adventuring with you has been the grandest time of my life. #cheerstomanymore #disneyheldhisheartsafeforme #myking #starwarsnerdalert #boldleygoingtogether."
Janelle reposted Christine's post, writing, "This gives me all the feels" with a heart-eye emoji.
David marks Christine's first public romance since her 2021 split from her ex, Kody Brown. The couple announced their engagement in April after four months of dating.
In May, David and Christine took Janelle out for a ride with her and Kody's youngest daughter, Savanah Brown. The group seemed to get along well on the fun off-roading outing.
Janelle's situation with Kody has been contentious in recent years. In January, the estranged couple confirmed that they had been separated for months. And in the newly released trailer for season 18 of Sister Wives, Janelle and Kody are seen screaming at one another in a heated argument before Kody storms out of Janelle's home around Christmastime.
Janelle also tells Christine in a different scene, "I'm growing and I need something different. I don't want to be married anymore."
Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.
