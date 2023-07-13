It looks like it's the end of the road for Kody Brown and Janelle Brown's relationship. The Sister Wives stars have been spiritually married since 1993 and share six children together, but in the new trailer for season 18 of the family's TLC show, their ongoing tension gets heated.

During an argument that appears to take place at Christmastime with the decorated tree in the background at Janelle's home, Kody asks, "What partnership do we have?"

Janelle replies, "This is not only me, Kody. Don't you dare point your finger at me!"

Later in the clip, Kody is seen shouting and pointing at Janelle, saying, "You make this excuse forever, but I…" before Janelle cuts him off, shouting, "Shut your f**king mouth and let me talk to you for a minute."

Not happy to have his wife speak to him that way, Kody stands up, saying, "No, no, no, no, no, no."

"You stay and talk," Janelle says, trying to grab Kody's arm.

"I'm done listening to you. Goodbye," Kody declares, exiting the house.

"OK, so we're done?" Janelle asks without receiving a response, before adding, "F**k you," as the door slams.

In a separate, much calmer conversation, Janelle is seen asking Kody, "Do you really still want to have a plural family? Sometimes I can't tell."

She later tells her former sister wife, Christine Brown, who split from Kody in 2021, "I'm growing and I need something different. I don't want to be married anymore."

Janelle and Christine are also seen with several of their kids as Janelle and Kody's son, Garrison Brown, declares, "You know what, Robyn, have him. We're all grown adults that don't need a father figure anymore."

Robyn Brown is Kody's only legal wife who remains in an active relationship with him. In January, Janelle and Kody announced that they have separated. The two have not confirmed whether they have chosen to end their spiritual marriage for good.

In May, Janelle and Kody briefly reunited at the high school graduation of their youngest daughter together, Savanah Brown.

Sister Wives season 18 premieres Sunday, August 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

