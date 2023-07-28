'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown and Fiancé David Woolley Travel With Her Kids to London
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown's Wedding: Who Attended
Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56: Inside the Irish Singer's Troubled L…
'RHOC's Heather Dubrow Reflects on 'Very Tough' Season 17 That L…
'90 Day Fiancé's Latest Spinoff ‘90 Day: The Last Resort' Teaser…
Why Ethan Slater's Estranged Wife Lilly Jay's ‘Devastated’ Amid …
'Sister Wives': Robyn 'Struggles' With Living Monogamously With …
Sinéad O'Connor, 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Singer, Dead at 56
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Fashions: All the Real Dolls She Channe…
Kylie Jenner Reveals She Got a Boob Job Years After Denying It
Sinéad O'Connor Shared Heartbreaking Message About Son's Suicide…
Megan Fox Defends See-Through Dress She Wore to Dinner With MGK …
Ryan Gosling's Awkward Interaction With Simu Liu at 'Barbie' Pre…
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
Johnny Depp Plans to Donate Amber Heard's $1 Million Settlement …
‘Barbie’: How Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera's Kids Reacted to…
Watch This 72-Year-Old Grandma Freak Out Over Taylor Swift & Mic…
'Love Is Blind's Jackie Shares Update on Her Future With Josh Af…
Beyoncé Beams Over Blue Ivy's Onstage Performance During 'Renais…
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce and 'Reconciling'…
Christine Brown is taking her love international! The 51-year-old Sister Wives star is currently in London, England, with her fiancé, David Woolley, and several of her kids.
Christine posted pics from the trip to her Instagram account, showing a cheesing David with her 12-year-old daughter, Truely Brown, 20-year-old daughter Ysabel Brown, 27-year-old daughter Mykelti Padron, and 28-year-old daughter Aspyn Thompson.
In the pics, the reality stars are seen on the top of a tourist bus, enjoying a pint, heading into the Underground, and dressing up for the theater.
"What wonderful new experiences with some of my favorite people. #familietravels #waytoomanypeopletogetthemallinonephoto #adventuring #vacationsandshoppingsprees #myfavoritethings," Christine captioned the pic.
As the crew left on their adventure, Mykelti snapped a group selfie, simply writing, "London."
The young mother of three shared that she's traveling without her kids, posting pics of her pumped breastmilk online.
"I’m on Holiday without my babies. I’m pumping to keep up my supply, I can’t donate it in the country I’m staying. So what are my alternative options…..? #liquidgold #whattodo #takeabath #alternativemilklatte," she captioned the selfie.
The family recently reunited for the wedding of Christine and her ex, Kody Brown's, daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, and her now-wife, Beatriz Queiroz, earlier this month.
Christine split from Kody in 2021 and announced her engagement to David this past April. The split played out on season 17 of Sister Wives, and David is expected to appear in the Brown family's TLC series moving forward.
Sister Wives season 18 premieres Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Beams in Adorable Engagement Pics
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Gets Married: Here's Who Attended
'Sister Wives': Tony Reveals He Lost Nearly 100 Pounds in 10 Months