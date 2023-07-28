Christine Brown is taking her love international! The 51-year-old Sister Wives star is currently in London, England, with her fiancé, David Woolley, and several of her kids.

Christine posted pics from the trip to her Instagram account, showing a cheesing David with her 12-year-old daughter, Truely Brown, 20-year-old daughter Ysabel Brown, 27-year-old daughter Mykelti Padron, and 28-year-old daughter Aspyn Thompson.

In the pics, the reality stars are seen on the top of a tourist bus, enjoying a pint, heading into the Underground, and dressing up for the theater.

"What wonderful new experiences with some of my favorite people. #familietravels #waytoomanypeopletogetthemallinonephoto #adventuring #vacationsandshoppingsprees #myfavoritethings," Christine captioned the pic.

As the crew left on their adventure, Mykelti snapped a group selfie, simply writing, "London."

The young mother of three shared that she's traveling without her kids, posting pics of her pumped breastmilk online.

"I’m on Holiday without my babies. I’m pumping to keep up my supply, I can’t donate it in the country I’m staying. So what are my alternative options…..? #liquidgold #whattodo #takeabath #alternativemilklatte," she captioned the selfie.

The family recently reunited for the wedding of Christine and her ex, Kody Brown's, daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, and her now-wife, Beatriz Queiroz, earlier this month.

Christine split from Kody in 2021 and announced her engagement to David this past April. The split played out on season 17 of Sister Wives, and David is expected to appear in the Brown family's TLC series moving forward.

Sister Wives season 18 premieres Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

