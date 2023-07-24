Christine Brown and her fiancé, David Woolley, are totally smitten in their adorable new engagement photos. The 51-year-old Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Sunday to share three of the sweet pics that perfectly showcase their love.

"We got our engagement photos done! Gosh! I LOVE how we look together! #truelove #finallyfoundsomeone #engaged #photoshoot," the mother of six captioned the photos.

In one shot, Christine and David pose standing up and holding hands with their faces pressed against each other. In another close-up pic, the couple are seen giving sweet smiles and sitting together as David looks lovingly at his future bride. And in the last pic, David kisses Christine's forehead as they stand in front of a mountain backdrop.

Christine's daughter, Mykelti Padron, gave her some love in the comments section, writing, "AMAZING!!! ❤️❤️❤️," and Sister Wives interviewer Sukanya Krishnan commented with a series of heart emojis.

One of David's eight children, Kati Charlene, posted the photos on her Instagram Story, writing, "I love seeing him so happy."

Christine and David started dating in December 2022, going public with their relationship this past Valentine's Day. In April, the pair announced they were engaged after four months of dating. Christine has since shared photos and videos of their home together in Lehi, Utah.

This is the reality star's first public romance since her 2021 split from ex Kody Brown. The breakup was documented on the family's TLC series, and will continue into season 18. In the newly released trailer for the show, Christine and Kody are seen meeting up again following their messy breakup.

The two exes recently attended the wedding of their daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, earlier this month. Though Kody didn't not appear in any of the family group photos, he was spotted in the background of one of Christine's pics.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosive Fight With Janelle This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Gets Married: Here's Who Attended

'Sister Wives' Season 18: Everything We Know

'Sister Wives': Where All of Kody Brown's Marriages Stand

Related Gallery