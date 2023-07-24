Tony Padron is proud of his success! The father of three and husband of Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron took to Instagram on Sunday to share more about his weight loss journey with his followers.

"Long term consistency is the only way to true weight loss," Tony captioned a series of pics of his slimmed-down look. "I remember at the beginning actually being worried and anxious about weighing myself. Worried that I wouldn’t see any budge in weight difference. Worried that I would see too much progress and stop my new habits."

Sharing that he regularly logged his weight, Tony noted that his weight loss wasn't "dramatic," but rather a "gradual slope downwards."

"Through making these long term habits I’ve been able to sustain a healthier lifestyle," he continued. "Taking the right supplements and keeping that gym life."

The reality star, who has appeared several times on the Brown family's TLC series, shared a list of his weight over the past 10 months, starting with 320 pounds in September 2022 all the way to 226 pounds this month.

Tony and Mykelti opened up about their joint weight loss earlier this month, proudly sharing their progress with before and after photos.

Describing the journey as a "major life shift," Mykelti shared, "It was time to get healthy. We wanted something sustainable, not just quick weight loss, but something that would last and keep us healthy in the long term."

The daughter of Christine Brown and her ex, Kody Brown, welcomed twin sons Ace and Archer Padron in November 2022. Mykelti and Tony are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Avalon.

The couple recently attended the wedding of Mykelti's sister, Gwendlyn Brown. Watch the clip below for more from the family affair.

