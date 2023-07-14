Sister Wives stars Mykelti and Tony Padron are focusing on their health after welcoming twin sons Ace and Archer Padron back in November 2022. The spouses took to Instagram on Thursday to share the result of their health journey.

Mykelti, the 27-year-old daughter of Christine Brown and her ex, Kody Brown, posted several pics of herself and her husband, Tony, from episodes of the family's TLC show which were filmed in 2021 prior to their lifestyle change, and followed it up with shots of them from this past June, looking happy and healthy.

"BEFORE & AFTER !!! @tonychessnut and I have gone through a major life shift," Mykelti wrote. "It was time to get healthy. We wanted something sustainable not just quick weight loss, but something that would last and keep us healthy in the long term."

The mother of three, who is also mom to daughter Avalon, 2, added that she and her husband focus on "consistency" when it comes to their weight loss journey.

"We’ve learned it’s all about consistency, not focusing on the short term goal, but the long term goals," she shared. "Results like Tony and I have had come with longevity not trying something just for a month or so."

Mykelti's proud mom, Christine, commented on the post, "You. Look. Amazing!!!"

Mykelti's husband, Tony, shared the same post on his own account, writing, "For a long while now I have been very heavy and avocado like. But I’ve made some changes and I’m getting closer and closer to a nicer shape."

The couple welcomed their daughter Avalon in April 2021, and in November 2022 shared they'd had twin boys, Ace and Archer. They've been enjoying lots of time with Christine and her new fiancé, David Woolley, after Christine relocated to Lehi, Utah, following her 2021 split from Kody.

Season 18 of Sister Wives is set to return on Sunday, August 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on Christine's glow-up since her split from Kody, watch the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Sister Wives': 7 Moments Christine Brown Proved She's the Queen of Reinvention This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Talks Christine's New Relationship

'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Shares Breast Reduction Surgery Details

'Sister Wives' Trailer: Kody Walks Out on Janelle Amid Heated Fight

Related Gallery