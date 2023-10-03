Gwendlyn Brown is embracing her growing family! Last week, the Sister Wives star shared a new Instagram post featuring her sisters and soon-to-be stepsisters.

"Sisters 👯‍♀️," the 21-year-old reality star captioned her photo carousel.

Gwendlyn's post leads with a pic of her sweetly hugging her sister, Ysabel Brown. In the next photo, Gwendlyn and Ysabel are joined by their other sisters, Aspyn, Mykelti, as well as two daughters of their mom Christine Brown's fiancé, David Woolley.

Gwendlyn's latest photo set comes after she reunited with her sisters in June to celebrate Aspyn's birthday, and following her own wedding and honeymoon with wife Beatriz Queiroz.

Now, Kody and Christine's daughters are embracing their mother's new relationship ahead of her upcoming wedding.

In April, 51-year-old Christine announced that she and David were engaged. The news came just four months after the reality TV star and her new man made their relationship Instagram official.

Last month, Christine took to social media to gush about her guy, and his lack of "games" when it comes to their relationship.

"I’m excited to be marrying @david__woolley, he loves spending time with me every day, doesn’t play games with my heart and wants me to be me. #grateful #soulmate #noplayinggames #loveofmylife," Christine captioned a selfie of David," she captioned a selfie of her and David on a boat.

