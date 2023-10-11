One of Sister Wives star Christine Brown's children was noticeably absent from her wedding to David Woolley over the weekend. Gwendlyn Brown, the 21-year-old daughter of Christine and her ex, Kody Brown, was not in attendance for her mom's big day, despite all of her biological siblings and many of her half-siblings in attendance.

Gwendlyn's sister, Mykelti Padron, and her husband, Tony Padron, confirmed that Gwendlyn did not attend the wedding in a recent fan Q&A for their Patreon. In a clip published by the account, @withoutacrystalball, the couple noted that they did not know that Gwendlyn wasn't going to be there nor did they know why she didn't attend.

"I honestly don't know. I don't know. Gwendlyn didn't tell me why she wasn't there," Mykelti said. "When she didn't show up it was kind of a shock to me. I didn't know that she wasn't going to be there. That's a her [question]."

Dani Sork Photo

As for her thoughts on the situation, Mykelti added, "I think it's tragic and sad for my mom. I don't know the reasons why. There could have been an emergency. There could have been nothing, who knows? I don't. But it is sad."

Tony added, "Your mom's definitely sad about it," to which Mykelti nodded and replied, "Mmmhmm, yeah."

When asked of Gwendlyn was "jealous" of the attention Christine's wedding received, Mykelti replied, "Not at all."

"Gwendlyn didn't want her wedding on the show or publicized in any way like that," Mykelti claimed. "I think that they only reason why they wanted to film Gwendlyn's engagement party was because David and my dad would meet, so I think that was rude of them because that should have been more about Gwendlyn. But I don't think that she's upset that mom got more attention because Gwendlyn didn't want that."

Dani Sork Photo

Christine's biological children in attendance at her wedding included daughters Aspen Thompson, 28, Mykelti Padron, 27, Ysabel Brown, 20, and Truely Brown, 13, as well as son Paedon Brown, 25.

Notably, Meri Brown's child, Leon Brown, who came out as transgender last year, was also pictured, though Meri herself was not in attendance. Additionally, Janelle Brown's biological children — Garrison Brown, Gabriel Brown, Logan Brown, Hunter Brown, Madison Brush, and Savanah Brown — were all in attendance.

Gwendlyn tied the knot with her wife, Beatriz Queiroz, back in July. Christine and David attended the wedding as did Kody and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

Gwendlyn previously expressed her support of David back in April just days before the couple announced their engagement.

"Yeah, I do like my mom's boyfriend. I think he's a lot of fun," Gwendlyn shared of David during an Instagram Live. "He and Truely get along really well, which is what I was most concerned about."

In late September, Gwendlyn also posted a series of photos of herself and her siblings as well as some of David's children, captioning the post, "Sisters 👯‍♀️."

Christine has not publicly commented on her daughter's absence, but the wedding is believed to have been filmed for the TLC show or its own special, so it seems likely that Gwendlyn's absence will be noted.

