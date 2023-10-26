Sister Wives star Christine Brown isn't necessarily comfortable with her kids discussing the family's TLC series on their own social media platforms.

In a recent Q&A with her Patreon subscribers, Christine and her ex Kody Brown's daughter, Mykelti Padron, and her husband, Tony Padron, opened up about Christine.

"Does you and Gwen doing Patreon stress your mom out?" one fan asked Mykelti, referencing her younger sister, Gwendlyn Brown, who has a YouTube channel dedicated to recapping episodes of Sister Wives.

"Yes," Mykelti replied, nodding and smiling in a video captured by the account @withoutacrystalball. "But my mom's like, 'I don't love it, but I support you so do what you want to do, do what you need to do, go for it, but I don't like it' kind of thing. So she's not telling us no, she's just telling us her opinion."

Christine, who split from Kody in 2021, recently remarried David Woolley with most of her kids in attendance. But it was Mykelti, in fact, who revealed that Gwendlyn was the only biological child of Christine's not to attend the wedding.

"I honestly don't know. I don't know. Gwendlyn didn't tell me why she wasn't there," Mykelti previously shared. "When she didn't show up it was kind of a shock to me. I didn't know that she wasn't going to be there. That's a her [question]."

As for her thoughts on the situation, Mykelti added, "I think it's tragic and sad for my mom. I don't know the reasons why. There could have been an emergency. There could have been nothing, who knows? I don't. But it is sad."

