News

'Sister Wives': Mykelti Says Mom Christine Brown 'Doesn't Like' Her and Gwendlyn Talking About the Show Online

By Rachel McRady
Published: 10:44 AM PDT, October 26, 2023

Sisters Mykelti and Gwendlyn Brown both discuss the family's TLC show on their social media platforms.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown isn't necessarily comfortable with her kids discussing the family's TLC series on their own social media platforms. 

In a recent Q&A with her Patreon subscribers, Christine and her ex Kody Brown's daughter, Mykelti Padron, and her husband, Tony Padron, opened up about Christine. 

"Does you and Gwen doing Patreon stress your mom out?" one fan asked Mykelti, referencing her younger sister, Gwendlyn Brown, who has a YouTube channel dedicated to recapping episodes of Sister Wives

TLC

"Yes," Mykelti replied, nodding and smiling in a video captured by the account @withoutacrystalball. "But my mom's like, 'I don't love it, but I support you so do what you want to do, do what you need to do, go for it, but I don't like it' kind of thing. So she's not telling us no, she's just telling us her opinion."

Christine, who split from Kody in 2021, recently remarried David Woolley with most of her kids in attendance. But it was Mykelti, in fact, who revealed that Gwendlyn was the only biological child of Christine's not to attend the wedding.  

"I honestly don't know. I don't know. Gwendlyn didn't tell me why she wasn't there," Mykelti previously shared. "When she didn't show up it was kind of a shock to me. I didn't know that she wasn't going to be there. That's a her [question]."

As for her thoughts on the situation, Mykelti added, "I think it's tragic and sad for my mom. I don't know the reasons why. There could have been an emergency. There could have been nothing, who knows? I don't. But it is sad."

RELATED CONTENT:

Video

'Sister Wives': Janelle and Christine Call Kody a 'Monogamist' Amid Split Drama
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Reacts to 'First Wives Club' Meme of Her

News

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Reacts to 'First Wives Club' Meme of Her

'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine and Janelle Call Kody a 'Monogamist'

TV

'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine and Janelle Call Kody a 'Monogamist'

'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Thanks Her After Skipping Wedding

News

'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Thanks Her After Skipping Wedding

'Sister Wives' Star Reveals Christine's Daughter Skipped Her Wedding

News

'Sister Wives' Star Reveals Christine's Daughter Skipped Her Wedding

Related Photos
Celebrities and Their Too Cute Kids
111 Photos
Celebrities and Their Too Cute Kids

Tags: