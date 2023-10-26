Christine Brown has no problem poking fun at her romantic past. The 51-year-old Sister Wives star remarried earlier this month, but her 2021 split from ex Kody Brown and the messy aftermath is still playing out on the current season of the family's TLC reality show.

On Thursday, Christine took to her Instagram Story to share a meme she saw of herself and former sister wives Janelle Brown and Meri Brown with their faces super imposed on a poster from the 1996 film The First Wives Club.

The fake film was retitled "The Ex-Wives Club" and the tagline reads, "Don't get mad. Get rill."

In the image, Meri's face is on Bette Midler's body, Christine's face is on Goldie Hawn's body, and Janelle's face is on Diane Keaton's body.

Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine commented on the post writing, "Oh my gosh!! I laughed my head off when I saw this!!"

Following Christine's exit from the Brown family, Janelle and Kody also separated and Janelle considers herself "single." In January of this year, Meri announced that she and Kody had "permanently terminated" their marriage after years of estrangement.

The drama is all playing out on the current season of Sister Wives, which was filmed in early to mid 2022. Kody's wives have accused him of showing favoritism toward his now-only wife, Robyn Brown.

He's also become estranged from many of his older children following his strict protocols during the COVID pandemic.

TLC

Earlier this month, Christine married David Woolley in Moab, Utah, with Janelle present. All of her kids except for Gwendlyn Brown attended, as well as Janelle's kids, and Meri's child, Leon Brown.

New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

