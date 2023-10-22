Though Kody Brown has had four marriages (some legal, some "spiritual"), the former polygamist is currently only in one active relationship -- the one with his remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

On Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, his exes, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown, discussed Kody's situation amid his splits.

"I think he's just a monogamist now," Christine says of Kody to Janelle.

Janelle replies, simply, "Yeah."

Christine notes in her aside interview, "This is the first time Janelle's agreed with me that Kody lives monogamy."

As for Janelle, who separated from Kody in December 2021, and who now considers herself to be "single," she thinks her ex has been living monogamously for a while.

"It really feels like he slipped into the role of monogamy, and I think maybe he did it a while ago and was just trying to maintain his responsibilities with his plural family," Janelle says in her confessional interview. "If I cared, it would bother me. But I don't care. I really don't."

Of Kody and Robyn she adds, "They can have each other."

Christine, who has previously accused Kody of showing favoritism toward Robyn, adds, "She has an amazing husband for me, looking in. It's everything that I ever wanted in a husband," before adding that she can't even complete the sentiment because she's "so disgusted," "disappointed," and "appalled" by her ex's behavior.

Though Meri Brown has since shared that she has "permanently terminated" her estranged marriage to Kody, at the time, she was still trying to see if their relationship could work.

During Sunday's episode, Kody shares that Robyn is encouraging him to repair his relationships with Janelle and Meri.

"And I'm like, well, 'Listen, when I'm around them, there's no flicker, there's no flame,'" Kody says. "I don't know what to do here. So it's been weird because I'm married to the love of my life. I've got these other situations at different levels of discord, and it's hard to reconcile."

Kody says he does believe that he and Janelle could reconcile, but that it would require Janelle and Christine's friendship to end.

"Christine has so much influence over Janelle," Kody claims. "I just think it's pathetic. So I don't want to say anything to Janelle because I'm afraid Christine will find out about it if the kids will find out about it."

In present day, Christine is newly married to her husband, David Woolley, following her messy split from Kody. Janelle and her children attended the nuptials earlier this month.

New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

