The divisions in the Brown family are still being exhausted on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives.

When Christine Brown and Janelle Brown meet up with several of their older children, whom they share with their ex, Kody Brown, the kids begin to discuss the disastrous holiday text chain with Robyn Brown and her kids that led to some serious hurt feelings.

Gwendlyn Brown, Christine and Kody's biological daughter, said that Robyn and her kids highlight the "trauma" they were enduring, saying, "Where's the trauma coming from? Because Dad prefers them."

Gwendlyn added of Robyn, "She said, 'I'm not talking to you guys anymore.' And then she told Mykelti and Logan to tell us that she wasn't going to talk to us anymore."

TLC

As for Robyn, she maintains that she is the odd woman out in the Brown family.

"From my perspective, Kody did not choose us. My kids and I wanted to be a part of this family and wanted to be accepted and loved by everyone," Robyn insisted. "When we were blending families years ago, there was a lot of trouble. I didn't feel like I had a lot of support from the other parents… My kids and I have felt like we got voted off the Brown family island."

As for the holiday rules, Kody defends his only remaining wife, stating, "Robyn never made any of the Christmas COVID rules. That's not her job. That's my job. I made those rules."

But Garrison Brown and Gabriel Brown, Janelle and Kody's biological sons, both pointed to Robyn as being at the heart of the problem.

"She was gaslighting everyone into treating her with special treatment," Gabriel insisted, with Garrison adding, "Using COVID to make Dad exclusive and then turning herself into the victim and saying it's our fault."

TLC

Garrison even went so far as to say, "We don't need Dad anymore," with Christine disagreeing and saying, "I think every kid needs a dad."

Gwendlyn even quipped of Christine and Janelle, "Who needs a dad when we have two moms? Love is love."

But Kody is also fed up with his older kids and his exes.

"All of you are just kind of jerks. I don't want to be around you and I'm tired of it," Kody shared in his confessional interview. "And I don't want to call them. I don't want to talk to them."

He accused Christine of "feeding the flames," adding, "Christine forced herself into my life. She basically insisted that we be married. I don't care that she's leaving. It hurt initially, but I'm fine. She should stop trash talking me to my children."

TLC

However, he added, "Every s**t talk, every trash talk, every opinion is absolutely reciprocated. I think the same thing of them."

The relationships between Kody and his older children do not seem to have improved in the time since the footage was taken. After Meri Brown announced her exit from her marriage in January, Robyn remains Kody's only wife.

New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

