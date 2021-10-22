Christmas Comes Early With New 'The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star' Trailer
Vanessa Hudgens is pulling off another switch. On Thursday, Netflix released the trailer for The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, the third installment of its popular holiday franchise.
The third flick sees Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy (both played by Hudgens) enlist the help of Margaret's look-alike cousin, Fiona (also played by Hudgens), when a priceless relic is stolen.
Fiona, in turn, teams up with a dashing, mysterious man from her past (Remy Hii) to retrieve it, thus rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.
The trailer shows all three Hudgens characters going blonde for their mission, as the screen reads, "It wouldn't be Christmas without a switch... or three."
When ET spoke with Hudgens in April, she promised that the third Princess Switch film will be the "biggest out of all" of the flicks in the franchise.
"This is very Fiona-centric and a bit of her redemption story," Hudgens teased. "... We've got a lot going on in this one. We definitely got to play up physical comedy a bit more. There's a little bit of action in it. It's fun and exciting. There's some new love interests, which is always great."
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star will debut Nov. 18 on Netflix.
