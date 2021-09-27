Ciara is ready to get wild. The singer took fans and husband Russell Wilson for a ride on Saturday when she posted a steamy TikTok of herself dancing to Normani and Cardi B's "Wild Side."

The video features Ciara wearing a pair of animal-print pants and a black tank top as she sensually dances in front of the camera. She hops onto a chair to dance as Russell pops into view, nodding along before he covers the screen with his hand. The video drew praise from stars and fans alike, including Normani and Sean Bankhead, who choreographed the music video for "Wild Side."

"My favoritessssssss 😍🥰♥️ ✨ love y'all!! teach me your ways 😭," Normani commented, to which Ciara replied with laughing emojis, adding, "Love you mama ❤️"

Ciara recently attended the 2021 Met Gala, where she wore a sequined football jersey-inspired gown with cut-outs at the hips designed by Peter Dundas. She rocked her husband's No. 3 jersey number with his Super Bowl ring as a sparkling accessory. Ciara completed her look with an on-theme football-shaped clutch.

"Obviously, I'm repping my husband's jersey tonight," she told ET of her look. "This is the color inspiration."

Watch the video below for more on Ciara and Russell's blazing romance.

Ciara talks New Album, Making an Impact With Russell Wilson, Weight Loss and More! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT

Ciara and Russell Wilson's Son Is 'Rookie of the Year' at His B-Day

Ciara and Russell Wilson Serve Up Fierce Looks In Italy

Ciara Talks New Album, Making an Impact With Russell Wilson and More

Related Gallery