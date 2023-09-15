Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista made a jaw-dropping return to the runway together on Thursday, holding hands as they sauntered down the catwalk together for the Vogue World: London show at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, England.

The foursome reunited as they closed out the show in high fashion while Annie Lennox performed her 1983 hit, "Sweet Dreams." The supermodels shined in an array of metallic dresses: Campbell, 53, opted for a dark green dress with waist cutouts; Crawford, 57, chose a trendy sheer knee-length dress with fringe; Turlington, 54, went for a one-shouldered gown; and Evangelista, 58, brought the drama in a flowy number with shoulder cutouts.

The iconic supermodels of the '90s recently came together as the cover stars for the September issues of both Vogue and British Vogue. They are currently promoting their involvement in the Apple TV+ docuseries, The Super Models, which begins streaming on Sept. 20.

See the full Vogue World: London show, which included an opening segment from Kate Moss, in the video below. Crawford, Campbell, Turlington and Evangelista show up at the 57:30 mark.

Crawford and Turlington were seen arriving together at the venue earlier that day. The duo looked cool and casual as they walked in tandem, each wearing shades. Turlington opted for a belted denim dress while Crawford rocked a monochromatic set that included a black jacket with coordinating pants and shirt. Evangelista got the same classic fashion memo, arriving for the show in an all-black ensemble and sunnies.

The night before, Campbell made a chic appearance as she stepped out for the opening of LAVO, a new restaurant from TAO Group, in the Marylebone district of London's West End, wearing a crocheted white maxi dress.

Earlier this month, Apple TV+ released a full-length trailer for The Super Models, the highly anticipated four-part series that will give fans unprecedented access to the iconic supermodels. In a press release teasing the docuseries, the streamer promises that viewers will go "behind the camera and beyond the catwalk" to see how the ladies "dominated the elite modeling world while illuminating a bond that single-handedly shifted the power dynamic of an entire industry."

The Super Models will travel back to the 1980s, after each woman became a force in their own right to show how they came together to transcend the industry itself. Of course, it was then that they were simply known as Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy and were as prominent -- and as dominant -- as the designers who dressed them.

"It wasn't about fashion. It was about the women. That's what a supermodel is," Crawford says as the trailer begins while archival footage shows the icons -- aka the "original influencers" -- commanding respect on the runway.

Turlington notes that filming the docuseries was the first time the "supers" were reunited "in our 50s."

"You see our photos, so you feel like you know us," Campbell adds before referring to the others she started her career with as her "chosen family."

The trailer features never-before-seen commentaries from some of the biggest names in fashion and pop culture, including Donna Karan, Isaac Mizrahi, Tim Blanks, Marc Jacobs, Edward Enninful, Michael Kors, Donatella Versace, Vivienne Westwood and more.

