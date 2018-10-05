Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling looked so chic at the First Man premiere in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

The film centers around Neil Armstrong, the first astronaut to land on the moon, played by Gosling, while Foy takes on the role of Armstrong's wife, Janet Shearon.

The premiere aptly took place at the National Air and Space Museum, and the gorgeous co-stars unexpectedly matched for the occasion in yellow!

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

The former Crown actress dazzled in a marigold criss-cross chiffon gown by Oscar de la Renta. Her Old Hollywood-esque waved 'do, hairpin and red lip completed the classic, modern look.

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Gosling was as handsome as ever in a forest green suit and yellow button-up shirt by Gucci.

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

The actor recently dished on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that his daughters think he's an astronaut now.

“They came to set. They came on this day where I was shooting a launch scene, so I was in the space suit and pretending to launch,” Gosling explained. "I think they think I’m an astronaut now. My oldest said the other day, she pointed to the moon and said, ‘That’s where you work, right?’”

Watch Gosling's girlfriend, Eva Mendes, gush about their children:

RELATED CONTENT:

Claire Foy Was Denied Entry Into an Emmys After Party After Winning an Emmy

Claire Foy's 3-Year-Old Daughter Hated Her 'Girl in the Spider's Web' Haircut (Exclusive)

Ryan Gosling Says Italian Women Spent All of His Mother’s Wedding Whispering to Him About Food

Related Gallery