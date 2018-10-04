Ryan Gosling may be a big shot in America, but in Italy, he’s just another mouth to feed!

The 37-year-old actor appeared on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he opened up about his mother’s recent wedding in Italy, where he met his new stepfather’s Italian family.

“There was a lot of, during the service, these wonderful older Italian women just whispering to me about food,” Gosling told Kimmel of his mother’s wedding. “At one point this woman said, ‘There’s a tortellini in the freezer!’ Then later on, almost towards the vows, another woman said, ‘There’s a smoked mozzarella in the fridge,’ and another woman went, ‘It’s from Naples.’”

Gosling described the smoked mozzarella as tasting like “an angel crying on your tongue.”

Noting that he’s not well known in Italy, Gosling added, "One lady said that she’d seen me in a film, and she said, ‘Why you no say nothing? Why?’”

True to form, he responded by saying nothing.

Gosling is currently promoting his turn as Neil Armstrong in the upcoming film, First Man, and admitted that the filming of the astronaut biopic left his daughters with an interesting idea about his job.

Gosling and actress Eva Mendes share daughters Esmeralda, 4, and Amada, 2, and both little girls got to visit their father while he was filming First Man.

“They came to set. They came on this day where I was shooting a launch scene, so I was in the space suit and pretending to launch,” Gosling explained. "I think they think I’m an astronaut now. My oldest said the other day, she pointed to the moon and said, ‘That’s where you work, right?’”

Mendes recently told ET of her daughters, “They now think papi’s an astronaut! We haven’t corrected them yet, we’re just like, ‘Cool!’”

Gosling recently opened up to ET about transforming into Armstrong for First Man. For more, watch the clip below:

