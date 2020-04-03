Claire Holt will soon be a mom of two under two!



The Originals star shared a sweet family photo to Instagram on Friday that subtly served as a pregnancy announcement.



In the pic, Holt can be seen in a blue-and-white floral dress, cradling her baby bump as she stands alongside her husband, Andrew Joblon, and their son, James.



"Grateful for this little ray of sunshine in an uncertain time ❤️," the 31-year-old actress captioned the snap.

Holt and Joblon wed in August 2018 and welcomed James on March 28, 2019.



Less than a week ago, the Vampire Diaries alum shared a sweet selfie with her baby boy to celebrate his first birthday.

"My baby is 1!! Pretty cool that you can grow your own best friend. It’s been the shortest/longest, most epic year of my life. Shout-out to my legendary teammate @ajoblon. It’s all super easy from here, right??" Holt wrote on Instagram, seemingly teasing that they were expecting again.

Congratulations to the happy couple and to James on becoming a big brother!

