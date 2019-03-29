Claire Holt just added another member to her family!

The former The Originals actress gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named James Holt Joblon, with husband Andrew Joblon this week. The happy couple welcomed their tiny tot on March 28 at 10:23 p.m., the proud dad shared on Instagram on Friday.

"Claire - you are my hero. Thanks for doing such a good job cooking this sweet little boy. Baby James Joblon 3.28.19 - 10:23pm ❤️," Joblon wrote alongside a sweet snap of the new mom holding her son in her arms while at the hospital.

Holt also shared a photo of her bundle of joy, captioning the shot, "James Holt Joblon ✨ Everything they say is true. There is no love like it ❤️."

About two months after tying the knot last August, Holt announced that she was pregnant in October. The happy news came after the couple suffered a miscarriage in early 2018.

"My heart is bursting. I’m so happy to share with you that we are having a baby! It still doesn’t feel real," the actress wrote at the time, announcing the pregnancy. "These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude. You never forget the deep pain of loss. It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences."

In November, she and her husband had a gender reveal party, sharing that they were expecting a baby boy.

Holt isn't the only celebrity to recently welcome a baby. Jessica Simpson -- who had been documenting her difficult pregnancy all year -- gave birth to her third child, daughter Birdie. See more in the video below.

