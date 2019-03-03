Jessica Simpson is recovering after suffering from bronchitis.

The 38-year-old star, who's currently pregnant with her third child -- a baby girl whom she and husband Eric Johnson have decided to name Birdie -- took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal she was actually hospitalized for a week. Simpson posted a selfie wearing a hospital mask.

"After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I’m finally home!" she wrote. "Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey. I am slowly getting healthier every day. Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing! I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile. Sending love and prayers to all the mothers who are going or have gone through this. OUCH."

Simpson has been open about having a difficult pregnancy. Last month, she shared that she accidentally broke her toilet seat, and also previously gave fans an update on her health issues.

"After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!!" she wrote on Instagram.

In January, Simpson shared a photo of her severely swollen feet, asking her fans for any remedies. Thankfully, the swelling went down after she tried cupping.

ET spoke to Simpson's sister, Ashlee, last month at Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala, where she talked about her older sibling's health.

"She's doing good," Ashlee said. "She's doing great."

Still, the 34-year-old singer admitted that even she was alarmed when her sister Instagrammed the picture of her severely swollen feet.

"I don't know where we were but I was like 'Are you OK?!'" she said with a laugh.

Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessica Simpson Pokes Fun at Her Awkward Pregnant Toilet Seat Moment

Jessica Simpson Reveals Health Issues During Difficult Third Pregnancy

The 'Sweet' Meaning Behind Jessica Simpson's Name For Baby No. 3

Related Gallery