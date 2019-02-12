Jessica Simpson Pokes Fun at Her Awkward Pregnant Toilet Seat Moment

Jessica Simpson will never stop being real about the struggles of pregnancy, and we love her for it.

The 38-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her latest pregnancy mishap: breaking her toilet cover. Simpson, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Eric Johnson, hilariously posed with the broken-off piece of her toilet, showing the awkward moment to her followers.

"Warning...Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant 🤦🏼‍♀️," she captioned the pic, prompting many fans to share their own relatable stories in the comments, like how they also broke toilet seats while expecting.

Just hours earlier, Simpson showed off another way pregnancy has impacted her life. Posing in a cushy recliner, Simpson explained, "Severe pregnancy acid reflux has led to the purchase of my very own sleep recliner 😂🤣🤗."

ET spoke with Simpson's younger sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross, at Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, where she promised that despite her sister's difficult pregnancy, she was "doing great."

"She's doing good," Simpson Ross insisted, adding that she checked up on her big sis after seeing her severely swollen feet on Instagram last month. Watch below.

