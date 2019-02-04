Jessica Simpson Reveals Health Issues During Difficult Third Pregnancy

Jessica Simpson is updating her fans on her pregnancy struggles.

The 38-year-old star is currently pregnant with her third child, a baby girl, but isn't exactly having the easiest time. On Sunday, she shared a selfie on Instagram and revealed her health issues.

"After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!!" she wrote.

"Walking in the rain to fight insomnia," she later shared.

Still, Simpson looked amazing all done up for Super Bowl Sunday.

"My Super Bowl party," she wrote alongside a stunning selfie.

Last month, Simpson shared a photo of her severely swollen feet, asking her fans for any remedies. Thankfully, the swelling went down after she tried cupping.

On a happier note, Simpson recently had a fairy-tale baby shower, and one of the decorations revealed the name she and husband Eric Johnson have decided to give their third child -- Birdie. The couple is already parents to 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace.

"She just loved the name and thought it was so sweet," a source told ET about Simpson's choice, adding that Birdie is a family name.

ET spoke to Simpson in October, when she talked about how her third pregnancy was going.

"I crave everything!" she admitted. "It's like, with a girl, I just want, like, Pop-Tarts and cinnamon rolls and cinnamon gummy bears and sour cherries. Bring it on!"

"I kind of just, like, go with it," she added about owning her pregnancy. "I go with the waddle -- Immediately when I found out I was pregnant, I was like, stick the stomach out, pop the hips out and waddle. Just own the waddle."

