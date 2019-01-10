Jessica Simpson Asks Fans for Remedies to Cure Her Super Swollen Feet

Jessica Simpson is facing some challenges in her pregnancy journey.

The actress and cosmetics mogul, who is pregnant with her third child with husband Eric Johnson, turned to her social media followers on Thursday for advice on how to relieve her seriously swollen feet and ankles.

"Any remedies?! Help!!!!" Simpson wrote alongside a painful looking snapshot of her foot, which appeared to be suffering from edema, a common side effect of pregnancy.

Responses from her fans were sympathetic and supportive, and several women who had dealt with similar issues weighed in, suggesting she rest as much as possible and try to keep her legs elevated whenever she can.

Their advice is echoed by the Mayo Clinic, who suggests that pregnant women can help relieve the effects of edema by staying off their feet, wearing compression stockings, spending time in a pool, wearing loose clothing and sleeping on their left side, which relieves pressure on "the large vein that returns blood from the lower half of your body to your heart."

Additionally, the Mayo Clinic suggests women suffering from edema "be physically active every day." While standing around can make the condition worse, taking walks and getting in low-impact light exercise can relieve the swelling in some cases.

Simpson has had a rough week. The star -- who announced in September that she and Johnson are expecting a baby sister for their 6-year-old daughter, Maxwell, and 5-year-old son, Ace -- shared a selfie to Instagram on Jan. 5, showing herself laying in bed while wearing a pink, fleece-lined hooded robe, which she captioned, "Sick Day."

ET spoke with Simpson back in October, and the expectant mom opened up about her third pregnancy, including her new cravings.

"I crave everything!" Simpson said. "It's like, with a girl, I just want, like, Pop-Tarts and cinnamon rolls and cinnamon gummy bears and sour cherries… bring it on!"

Simpson also said she was embracing some of the other common side effects of being pregnant, explaining, "I go with the waddle -- Immediately when I found out I was pregnant, I was like, stick the stomach out, pop the hips out and waddle. Just own the waddle."

