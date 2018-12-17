Jessica, the red-nosed momma-to-be!

Songstress Jessica Simpson cradled her baby bump in a fun family Christmas portrait, posted on social media on Monday.

The 38-year-old star donned a cozy reindeer onesie and posed for a series of snaps with her husband, Eric Johnson, their two children and her pal CaCee Cobb.

❄️Snow Day at the Johnson’s❄️ Creating traditions and making memories!! I love the holidays!!!” Simpson captioned a pic of the family posing next to a snowman.

Another post showed Simpson with Johnson, her husband since 2014, while 5-year-old son Ace was captured preparing to hurl a snowball into the air.

“❄️ Snow Day Memories ❄️,” Simpson captioned one slideshow.

Simpson then shared a sponsored post showing her and 6-year-old daughter, Maxwell, posing with Polly Pocket dolls.

See more stars getting into the Christmas spirit below.

RELATED CONTENT:

PHOTOS: Celebs Show Off Their Fabulously Festive Holiday Decorations

EXCLUSIVE: Blake Shelton Shares His Hilarious Christmas Ideas for Gwen Stefani

NEWS: Alec Baldwin, Matt Damon, Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro Team Up for 'SNL' Christmas Cold Open

Related Gallery