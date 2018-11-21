Jessica Simpson's kids are feeling extra grateful for their home -- and everything that comes with it.

The fashion designer, who was forced to evacuate her home with her family during the recent wildfires in the Los Angeles area, shared daughter Maxwell and son Ace's reaction to returning home after the tragedy.

"Recently when we were evacuated from our home due to the fires in California, we came home, and Maxwell and Ace both ran to put on their favorite costume,” she told People, adding that her kids then "hugged each and every stuffed animal they have one by one, every time saying, ‘We are so lucky.'"

According to the Associated Press, as of Tuesday, 870 people are missing and 81 people have died due to the wildfires across California. Simpson told People that gratitude is one of the most important values she tries to teach her kids.

“I’d like to think Eric [Johnson] and I show our children gratitude through our example every day,” she said. “I have learned that it is almost impossible to teach your kids anything you don’t live yourself. We are constantly grateful for the blessings we have been given.”

The blonde beauty is currently expecting her third child with Johnson. It'll be another baby girl. During a recent interview with ET, Simpson gushed over 6-year-old Maxwell and 5-year-old Ace's reactions to getting a sibling.

"They're so excited because they're only 14 months apart, so they didn't get to experience the excitement of each other," she shared. "But when I told them that we're having another baby, I know that they'll remember that for the rest of their lives."

"They are most excited about learning how to do the swaddle. Maxwell, my daughter, is just so happy that it's a girl," she continued. "They ask me the craziest questions that I can't say on TV ... 'How does the baby come out?' 'Where does the milk come from, I don't understand!'"

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessica Simpson Takes Fans Inside Her Friendsgiving for a Good Cause

Jessica Simpson Shares Her Cravings -- and How She's Using Food for Another Pregnancy Hack (Exclusive)

Jessica Simpson Reveals the Craziest Questions Her Kids Ask About the New Baby

Related Gallery